Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

