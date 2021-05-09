Wells Fargo & Company Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $320.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $285.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

