Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

