WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $119.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.61.
In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.