WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $119.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

