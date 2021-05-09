WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires Shares of 725 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 184.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,848.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,666 shares of company stock worth $609,712,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

