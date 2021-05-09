WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 52,465 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,465 shares during the quarter. Total comprises 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Total by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Total by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Total by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

