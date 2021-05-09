WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $503.84 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.08. The company has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.