WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 2.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

