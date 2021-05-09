WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.29 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

