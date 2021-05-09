Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.70.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Western Digital by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Western Digital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 353,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

