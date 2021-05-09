WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Earnings History for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit