WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

