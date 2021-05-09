WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $15.90 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

