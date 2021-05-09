William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TTEC in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTEC. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

TTEC stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.