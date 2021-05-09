William Blair Comments on Lucira Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lucira Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $4.93 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $160,127,000.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

