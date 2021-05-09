WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

WETF opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

