Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading 8.3% Higher

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.78 and last traded at $93.28. 6,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 400,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,534 shares of company stock worth $9,417,163. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Workiva by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

