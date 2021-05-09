World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,528 shares of company stock worth $3,018,730. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

