Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,601.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $232,243.79 and approximately $2,601.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $683.07 or 0.01189131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00088156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.00794839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.37 or 0.09134954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

