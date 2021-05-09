X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $24.12 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 33% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 129.7% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $24.12 million and approximately $7,959.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,741,961,422 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.