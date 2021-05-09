Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,458,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

