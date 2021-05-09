Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of XNCR opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Xencor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Xencor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Xencor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

