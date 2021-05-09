Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $7.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.23 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $95.19 million to $112.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,383. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Comments


