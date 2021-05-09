XMON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,550.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $4,550.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $1,084.43 or 0.01895751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00250862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $701.74 or 0.01226760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.15 or 0.00785182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.68 or 1.00095697 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars.

