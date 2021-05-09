XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $357.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

