Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of XYL opened at $119.34 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

