YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.