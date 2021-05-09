Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.90 Million

Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce sales of $26.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $24.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $108.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $114.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $115.14 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $123.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACBI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 42,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

