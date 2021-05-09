Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Colfax reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 477.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.05.

CFX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $42.97. 995,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -859.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Colfax by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Colfax by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 224,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 342,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

