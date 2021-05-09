Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

MGTA stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 150,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $552.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

