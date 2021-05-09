Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post $860,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $55.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.