Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 678.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

