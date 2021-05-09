Zacks: Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post ($1.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

INSM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 186,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

