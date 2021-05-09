Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

