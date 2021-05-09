Zacks: Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 1,473,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.