Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post $193.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $887.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.88 million to $903.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $963.49 million, with estimates ranging from $948.80 million to $987.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 617,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after purchasing an additional 257,135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit