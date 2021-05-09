Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post $193.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $887.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.88 million to $903.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $963.49 million, with estimates ranging from $948.80 million to $987.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 617,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after purchasing an additional 257,135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

