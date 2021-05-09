Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report ($1.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.81). F-star Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F-star Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 2,176,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,113. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.78.

F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

