Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Identiv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Identiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Identiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. 971,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,785. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

