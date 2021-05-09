Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is $0.24. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($3.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,035. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average is $181.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

