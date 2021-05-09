Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.28. 4,451,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

