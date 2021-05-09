Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $551.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $570.40 million. Saia posted sales of $418.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $8.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.90. 174,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,848. Saia has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $247.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

