Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.56 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post $164.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.12 million and the highest is $165.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $161.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $673.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $678.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $719.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

StarTek stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in StarTek by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

