Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report sales of $22.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $29.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $101.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $119.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.29 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,092,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,306. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

