Zacks: Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.81). Express posted earnings per share of ($1.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Express by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 2,790,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,704,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.09.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.