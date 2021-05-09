Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $12.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.24 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. Marchex posted sales of $24.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $50.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $50.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Marchex stock remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 17,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $115.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 416.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Marchex worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

