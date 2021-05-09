Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,637,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

