Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRNA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

