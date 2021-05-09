Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

