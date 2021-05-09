Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Sell

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of PCRFY opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit