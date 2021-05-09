Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

AIN stock opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Albany International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

