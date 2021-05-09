Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $365.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

